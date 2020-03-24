Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre has become the latest business to temporarily close due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Blue Diamond Group, which operates the centre, said last night (Monday) it was closing all its stores after Boris Johnson announced a three week lockdown of the UK to try and halt the spread of Coronavirus.

A Blue Diamond spokesman said: “In line with the announcement made by the Prime Minister, we would like to advise that all of our UK garden centres will close with immediate effect.”

“We would like to thank all of our customers for the support they have offered to us in recent days.”

“This is a sad, difficult and worrying time for all of us. Please ensure that our colleagues can absorb this information and that we can continue to offer our support to them in the coming days and weeks.”