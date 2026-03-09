Sanders Garden Centre to mark its 25th anniversary with event featuring TV gardens expert

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday (March 14th) with a day of free, family‑friendly activities.

TV gardening expert Michael Perry, known to many as The Plant Geek, will be giving talks and sharing advice for gardeners of all experience levels during the event.

It runs from 9am to 5pm and will feature gardening talks, live music, children’s characters, face painting, treasure hunts and food tastings.

Sanders’ manager Rob Vohra, pictured, says the team is looking forward to welcoming customers for the celebration. “We’ve got an exciting day planned with lots of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy,” he says.

Visitors will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of prosecco and a slice of cake as the centre marks the milestone.

A charity raffle will also be held in aid of In Charley’s Memory, the local charity supporting young people with mental health challenges.

Rob is one of six long‑serving team members who have worked at Sanders since it opened in 2001 (pictured above).

He is joined by Home Department Manager Ingrid Vickers, Christmas and Leisure Manager Susie Keate, Till Supervisor Tracey Williams, Goods In Manager Becky Bailey and Gardening Department Manager Ben Smith.

Reflecting on 25 years of memories, Rob says: “We have shared in the joy of each other’s children being born, celebrated weddings of staff who met their future partners here, and celebrated the lives of colleagues and customers who are sadly no longer with us.”

One standout moment for the team was joining Alan Titchmarsh and the BBC’s Ground Force to help create a memorial garden in Weston-super-Mare in honour of Jill Dando. Sanders supplied shrubs and trees within 24 hours to support the project.

Since being acquired by Blue Diamond in 2017, Sanders has undergone a major redevelopment, including the addition of a fashion department, the Parlour Restaurant and Origin’s Patisserie.

Rob added: “The new range of quality products introduced by Blue Diamond has totally transformed the shop floor and our customer footfall. Horticulture is still at the very core of our business, but we are so much more than a garden centre. There’s not one day that I don’t look forward to going into work.”

Sanders continues to play an active role in the local community, hosting horticultural shows, classic car rallies and supporting local charities, schools and gardening groups.