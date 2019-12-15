Father Christmas is making a very special visit to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station this weekend as he sets up a unique grotto.

The VIP will be at the BARB station on Burnham’s seafront today (Sunday December 15th) from 10am-4pm (with a break from 12.30pm-1pm). Santa is greeting children and their families and handing out gifts during the event.

The popular event was opened on Saturday, pictured above, by Mayor and Mayoress Andy and Lorna Brewer, the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Bill and Frances Hancock, with town crier Alasdair Murray. It was visited by dozens of families on Saturday.

There is an entry charge of £5, to include a small gift, with all funds going towards BARB Search & Rescue’s life-saving work along Burnham’s coastline with its hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

“BARB relies solely on donations to carry out its work and this is a key fundraiser for us,” says a spokesman. “We are a small local charity that depends on donations to keep running.”

BARB Search & Rescue has been operational for over 25 years in Burnham-On-Sea. Its team of volunteers is on-call 24 hours a day to assist with incidents.