Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 11, 2024
News

Santa’s grotto coming to Burnham-On-Sea seafront hovercraft station this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Father Christmas will be making a very special visit to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station this weekend as he sets up a unique grotto.

The VIP will be at the BARB station on Burnham’s seafront on Saturday December 14th and Sunday December 15th from 10am-4pm.

Santa will be greeting children and their families and handing out gifts during the event.

There is an entry charge of £5, to include a small gift, helping BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work along Burnham’s coastline with its hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

