Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 08, 2025
Santa’s grotto coming to Burnham-On-Sea seafront hovercraft station this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Father Christmas will be making a very special visit to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station this weekend as he sets up a unique grotto.

The VIP will be at the BARB station on Burnham’s seafront on Saturday December 13th and Sunday December 14th from 10am-4pm both days.

Santa will be greeting children and their families and handing out gifts during the event. There will also be stalls and refreshments.

There is an entry charge of £6 for the grotto, to include a small gift, helping BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work along Burnham’s coastline with its hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

