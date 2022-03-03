Two local ladies have this week taken the first in a daily series of bitterly cold swims in the sea at Burnham-On-Sea as they start a month-long fundraising challenge for a charity close to their hearts.

Sarah Harrison from Rooksbridge and Amanda Shine from Highbridge hope to raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK with a 30-day swimming challenge called Sarah and Amanda’s Cold Water Challenge.

They are taking 30-second sea swims in the chilly waters of the Bristol Channel each day this month at either Burnham-On-Sea, Weston or Clevedon, wherever tide times allow.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sarah says: “We are doing this because I recently successfuly completed 18 months of Cancer treatment and my husband is also facing Cancer and taking radiotherapy sessions. We also have a close friend who has had triple breast cancer.”

“Cancer Research UK do such an amazing job and many people will use them during their lifetimes and this challenge is a small way to thank them.”

“We raised £600 last summer on a swimming challenge in pools and hope we can raise even more this time. We wanted to do something slightly different, so picked seaside towns here in Somerset. We welcome all support.”

“We do cold water dip and occasionally swim a couple of times a week but this is a very real challenge to go every day and in all weathers.”