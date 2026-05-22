Big crowds in town for today’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival

Big crowds are expected in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday) for the 14th eat:Burnham food festival, which will take over the town centre with over 80 stalls and activities.

The award‑winning event will run from 10am–4pm, transforming College Street and Victoria Street into a pedestrianised celebration of Somerset food, drink and creativity.

Organisers say the streets will be “filled chock full” of local producers, makers and traders offering everything from farmers’ market favourites to deli treats, street food, sweet bakes and fine crafts.

Visitors can expect a wide range of options, including gluten‑free, vegan, vegetarian and alcohol‑free food and drink, along with community stalls, cafés, bars, live music and places to sit. Dogs are welcome, and the festival is free to attend and fully accessible.

The event is organised by eat:Festivals, which works to connect communities with the producers and landscapes around them. The team says the festival is designed to support local businesses, showcase Somerset’s food culture and offer families a fun, relaxed day out.

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds says the team are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Burnham-On-Sea: “Our festivals are always free, family‑friendly and a great way to meet the growers, makers and creatives who help make Somerset such a brilliant place for food and drink. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Stallholders for 2026 Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival