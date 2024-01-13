Two education trusts are consulting on a merger that would see them jointly running 20 schools, including several in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Castle School Education Trust (CSET) and The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) say they want to improve education “by sharing expertise”.

If approved, more than 11,000 pupils at schools in Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Somerset would be taught under the new organisation.

The trusts also say that a merger will mean more resources for all schools.

In a letter to parents, trustees also promise extra training and development for staff via a teaching college.

A spokesperson says: “Our vision is to create a new organisation based on our shared values and aspirations, combining our strengths and resources to meet the educational challenges ahead.”

“We are now inviting all those with an interest in the trusts and our schools to contribute to a consultation on our proposal to merge.”

“This investment in professional development will be a central feature of a larger organisation that could not be realised within the resources of the existing trusts.”

Called Pathway Trust, the proposed organisation would be responsible for 11,633 pupils.

Castle School Education Trust was formed in 2013 and has four secondary and four primary schools in Bristol, Thornbury and surrounding villages in South Gloucestershire. A ninth school is set to join the Trust later this year.

The schools are:

The Castle Secondary School (joined 2013)

Downend Secondary School (joined 2016)

Mangotsfield Secondary School (joined 2015)

Marlwood Secondary School (joined 2014)

Lyde Green Primary School (opened 2015)

Charfield Primary School (joined 2013)

Severn Beach Primary School (joined 2014)

Tortworth Primary School (joined 2023)

Cherry Garden Primary School will also be joining CSET in 2024.

The Priory Learning Trust, which was established in 2016, has three secondary and six primary schools in Weston-super-Mare and in Highbridge and Burnham, Somerset.

Their schools are:

Priory Secondary School (joined 2016)

King Alfred Secondary School (joined 2018)

Worle Secondary School (joined 2017)

Castle Batch Primary School (joined 2018)

St Anne’s Primary School (joined 2018)

Berrow Primary School (joined 2023)

West Huntspill Primary School (joined 2021)

East Huntspill Primary School (joined 2021)

Pawlett Primary School (joined 2019)

Burnham-On-Sea Infant School will be joining TPLT in 2024

St Andrew’s Junior School will be joining TPLT in 2024

Parents and staff at the schools are being invited to give their views on the trusts’ plans.

The consultation is underway and runs until 5th February.

lIf you would like to respond to the consultation, ask questions, or find out more about the proposal, email consultation@cset.co.uk or consultation@theplt.org.uk.