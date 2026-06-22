Local schools announce closures to protect pupils in extreme heat as rare red warning is issued

Schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area have announced they will be temporarily closing in coming days to protect pupils during this week’s extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 34C (93.2F) in the Burnham-On-Sea area as a red weather warning begins at 9am on Wednesday, June 24th and lasts until 9pm on Thursday, June 25th. An amber warning is already in place for the region.

The local school closures include:

King Alfred School Academy – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th (with planned INSET day on Fri June 26th)

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th (with planned INSET day on Fri June 26th) St Joseph’s RC Primary School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th Burnham-On-Sea Infants School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th St Andrew’s School in Burnham – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th Berrow Primary School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th East Huntspill Primary School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th West Huntspill Primary School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th Pawlett Primary School – fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

– fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th Churchfield, Highbridge – will close at 12.30pm today (Tue) and then will be fully closed on Wed June 24th and Thur June 25th

Forecasters say the extreme heat will be exacerbated by high humidity and warn that “significant disruption” to daily life is likely, including travel disruption.

Somerset Council has confirmed that its Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) is now active as the region experiences several days of extreme temperatures under a rare red heat warning.

Large parts of Somerset are forecast to see record‑breaking heat this week, with the Met Office warning that temperatures could climb towards 38–40°C — conditions described as exceptionally dangerous for health, travel and daily life. The red alert is the highest level of weather warning issued in the UK.

SWEP is triggered during periods of severe weather, including extreme heat, freezing temperatures, high winds and flooding. Its aim is simple: to prevent deaths on the streets and ensure every effort is made to engage rough sleepers with support.

Outreach teams are already contacting people sleeping rough across Somerset, offering welfare checks and practical help. Support includes drinking water, sunscreen, sun hats, guidance on accessing cool indoor spaces, and trained staff able to spot early signs of heat‑related illness. A council spokesperson said anyone concerned about someone sleeping rough should use StreetLink to make a referral, or call 0300 123 22 24 during office hours and 0300 123 23 27 outside of them.

The extreme heat is expected to place pressure on health services, schools, transport and workplaces. The UK Health Security Agency has urged people to take the conditions seriously, stay hydrated, avoid the sun during peak hours and check on elderly neighbours or those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said the coming days will require extra vigilance. He warned that hot days followed by warm, humid nights will make it harder for people to recover, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Road safety experts have also raised concerns. Rod Dennis from the RAC said the heatwave could lead to a record number of vehicle breakdowns as engines and cooling systems come under strain. He urged drivers to avoid non‑essential journeys if their vehicles lack effective air conditioning.

With a high likelihood of severe impact, the red warning marks one of the most extreme heat alerts ever issued for June in the UK, driven in part by a “heat dome” over western Europe intensified by climate change.