Scores of tiny hats knitted by Burnham-On-Sea residents raise funds for Age UK Somerset

Scores of tiny hats have been knitted by Burnham-On-Sea residents as part of a fundraising campaign for Age UK Somerset.

Residents are being invited to knit or crochet a little hat and hand it in at Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street before May 31st, 2025.

Drinks maker Innocent will then pop the hats on their fruit smoothie bottles and give Age UK Somerset 30p for every behatted drink sold to help the charity with its work.

Basic patterns for the hats are available inside Burnham-On-Sea library and more are available online here.

“Since the Age UK national campaign began in partnership with Innocent Drinks back in 2023, knitters up and down the country have helped knit millions of tiny hats, raising millions for Age UK and Age UK brand partners,” says a spokesperson.

“Every hat knitted ends up on the top of an Innocent Smoothie bottle and raises 30p to help Age UK provide much-needed services and support to older people.”