Scottish dancing enthusiasts from across the Burnham-On-Sea area gathered for a special Burns Night celebration on Tuesday (January 25th).

The Woolavington Scottish Dancers are celebrating the group’s 30th anniversary this year and are keen to welcome new members.

Teacher David Smith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We began dancing in October 1992 and are still going strong. We now have members from across the area, including from Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The aim of the club is to enjoy Scottish dancing together, while recognising the health benefits it rings and also the stimulation for the brain with all the different formations which make up each dance and the wonderful music.”

“We welcome newcomers. You don’t need any special equipment or to bring a partner. You don’t need to wear a kilt or to speak with a Scottish accent!”

“We have folk in the club who are completely new to Scottish dancing, as well as those who are returning to it after a time away.”

The club meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, except for August and usually once in December, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Woolavington Village Hall.

The cost is £1.50 per evening for members, parking is available behind the hall and access to the hall is from the car park.

For more information and encouragement, contact Mary Spikings, club secretary, on 01278 684031.