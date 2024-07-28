18.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 29, 2024
News

Sea shanty group to perform concert in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fundraising concert is to be held at a Burnham-On-Sea church this month.

Barnacle Buoys, a Somerset capella sea shanty singing group, will be performing on Friday 2nd August at St Andrew’s Church.

The show will start at 7pm with doors opening at 6.15pm.

Tickets, priced £10, include refreshments and are on sale from Burnham tourist information centre and Burnham post office.  Proceeds will be for church funds.

The Barnacle Buoys is a group of a cappella sea shanty singers based in North Somerset.

A spokesman says: “We exist to enjoy our craft, entertain our audiences and raise money for our chosen charities. We give our time freely and in return have a great time; we hope our audiences do too.”

”In recent times we have consistently completed over 40 performances each year; this has been a significant contribution to the organisations we support.”

