Sea shanty evening buoys RNLI funds at Burnham-On-Sea tennis club

It was all hands on deck at Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club when local supporters gathered for a toe-tapping shanty night to support the town’s RNLI.

Popular Weston-super-Mare shanty band, The Steepholmers, performed to a packed house in what organisers described as a “resounding success.”

The seven-piece group delivered two lively sets of sea shanties in their signature style, delighting the audience with rich harmonies and humour between songs.

A mid-evening raffle and break gave attendees time to mingle and refresh, before the Steepholmers sailed into their second half.

The event was steered by Burnham’s RNLI fundraising team, headed by Chair Denise and her committed crew of volunteers.

Thanks to their efforts—and the generosity of all who attended—the evening raised a total of £1,119 to support local lifeboat operations.

Fundraiser Anne Rose said: “I want to thank the Steepholmers for a great evening’s entertainment, and also thanks go to you all, for the funds towards supporting our lifeboat crews.”