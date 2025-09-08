11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 09, 2025
Sea shanty group Barnacle Buoys help to reel in funds for Burnham church upgrades

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church was filled with music on Friday evening (September 5th) as the Barnacle Buoys performed a lively evening of sea shanties to a near-packed audience.

The event, held to raise funds for improvements to the historic church, was a success with a great sum being raised towards the installation of a much-needed accessible toilet within the church building.

A spokesperson from St Andrew’s Church told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re grateful to the Barnacle Buoys for their brilliant performance and to everyone who helped make the evening such a success.”

“The support from everyone was heartwarming and we hope the Buoys will return to St Andrew’s in the future.”

