HomeNewsSeafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans
News

Seafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub Burnham-On-Sea

The latest in a series of regular breakfast meet-ups for local veterans is being held in Burnham-On-Sea in August.

Organiser Mike Smith holds the sessions at The Reeds Arms on the seafront to “share cherished memories of time in uniform, and strengthen the bonds forged through service.”

The next session will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 9.30am.

“This invitation is extended to all veterans of all services, including the Merchant Marines, who participated in support of military operations. If you are available, please attend.”

“I welcome back all previous attendees and extend a warm welcome to new veterans. These gatherings offer a valuable opportunity for fellow service members to connect.” 

What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea fire crews called to tackle large wildfire near Axbridge
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea church to host Open Gardens afternoon to support local hospice

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
16.8 ° C
17.3 °
15.6 °
62%
0.5m/s
79%
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
18 °