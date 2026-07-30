Seafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans

The latest in a series of regular breakfast meet-ups for local veterans is being held in Burnham-On-Sea in August.

Organiser Mike Smith holds the sessions at The Reeds Arms on the seafront to “share cherished memories of time in uniform, and strengthen the bonds forged through service.”

The next session will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 9.30am.

“This invitation is extended to all veterans of all services, including the Merchant Marines, who participated in support of military operations. If you are available, please attend.”

“I welcome back all previous attendees and extend a warm welcome to new veterans. These gatherings offer a valuable opportunity for fellow service members to connect.”

What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea