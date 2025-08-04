15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Seafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans
News

Seafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub Burnham-On-Sea

Military veterans from across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to attend a monthly gathering celebrating camaraderie and service.

The informal get-together will be held at the Reeds Arms Wetherspoons pub on Burnham seafront at 9.45am on Saturday 9th August offering military veterans and members of the Fleet Auxiliary to reconnect over a traditional mess breakfast, swap stories, and hear updates on issues affecting the veteran community.

“All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend,” says organiser Mike Smith.

Organisers are encouraging all veterans to come along, whether they’re newly retired or long-standing members of the community.

For further details, interested attendees can contact organiser Mike Smith by phone on 07795 383703.

The event is part of a wider effort to strengthen local connections and ensure former service personnel feel supported and heard.

