A seagull has been rescued by a fire crew in Burnham-On-Sea after getting stuck in netting on a town centre rooftop.

The crew was called to Burnham’s Victoria Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (May 4th) by the RSPCA, as pictured here.

Using a 13.5m ladder, the fire crew successfully retrieved the distressed bird from the rooftop above pet shop Paws and Bark.

 

Leah Peach, who works nearby, said: “The fire crew did a great job, quickly reaching the gull.”

”It had just minor cuts and will make a full recovery. It was taken away by the RSPCA.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page