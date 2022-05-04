A seagull has been rescued by a fire crew in Burnham-On-Sea after getting stuck in netting on a town centre rooftop.

The crew was called to Burnham’s Victoria Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (May 4th) by the RSPCA, as pictured here.

Using a 13.5m ladder, the fire crew successfully retrieved the distressed bird from the rooftop above pet shop Paws and Bark.

Leah Peach, who works nearby, said: “The fire crew did a great job, quickly reaching the gull.”

”It had just minor cuts and will make a full recovery. It was taken away by the RSPCA.”