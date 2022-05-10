A search is underway for a local person who is aged over 70 to become a ‘Coronation Queen’ and lead Burnham-On-Sea’s Jubilee parade.

As part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea, a ‘Cake & Coronation’ event and parade will be held in the town centre on Thursday 2nd June.

“Do you know someone who is 70 years young that deserves to be chosen as our Burnham-On-Sea Coronation Queen?” says a spokesperson for Burnham Retail Group.

“To mark the Queen’s Jubilee we are looking for a very special person that we can crown, as our very own, as our Coronation Queen.”

“They will lead the Jubilee Parade through the town and present prizes to competition winners at the Closing Ceremony, pose for pictures, and enjoy being treated like royalty throughout the day.”

“So if you know someone that has achieved something amazing within the community, given their time to special causes, or for a different reason altogether, nominate them by sending your name, address, phone number and the details of person you are nominating and why.”

Closing date for nominations is Friday 27th May 2022. Send your nomination to Sassy HQ, Burnham High Street or email to Burnhamretailgroup@gmail.com