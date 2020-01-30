The search is on for community heroes as the Chair of Somerset County Council calls for nominations for his annual Community Awards.

Each year the Chair presents awards to those who have made an outstanding contribution to their community and Councillor Nigel Taylor is asking the public to come forward with their suggestions.

Last year’s awards recognised the efforts of a wide range of people from footpath champions and litter-pickers to village hall veterans and public loo saviours, as we featured here.

Other recent recipients have included heroic cave divers and World Cup-winning England cricketer Jos Buttler, and Cllr Taylor wants this year’s crop to be just as wide-ranging and inspiring.

He said: “Somerset is full of fantastic communities made up of remarkable individuals doing great things for others, sometimes recognised but sometimes going unnoticed.

“This is a chance for the County Council to recognise and thank them for the difference they make for so many. I’d like to hear about as many potential award-winners as possible from across the county”.

Nominations can be made by completing an online form and must be submitted be 5pm on Tuesday, 12 May https://bit.ly/37iINJK

Successful nominees and their nominators will be contacted in the week beginning Monday, 25 May and the award ceremony will be held at 6.30pm on Thursday 9 July at Taunton Rugby Club.

If you have any questions or would like a paper copy of the nomination form, please email CDJames@somerset.gov.uk or telephone 01823 356859.