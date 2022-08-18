Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Court care home has announced it is closing down — the second such facility to close in the town.

Priory Court in Burnham’s Oxford Street will shut down in early November.

A spokeswoman for Country Court, which runs Priory Court, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We believe in providing exceptional levels of personalised care at all times; in an environment that is of a high standard for maintaining our residents’ wellbeing.”

“For a number of months, Country Court has undertaken comprehensive reviews of our refurbishment and redevelopment options at Priory Court Care Home in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“It has become apparent that the building will not be fit for purpose for our residents for the foreseeable future.”

“In light of this, we have taken the decision to close Priory Court Care Home. We have not taken this decision lightly and have spent many months considering all viable options to keep the care home open however, due to the age and nature of the building this is not possible.”

“The date of the closure will be 2nd November 2022. We will be working closely with Somerset County Council and NHS Devon CCG to find suitable alternative accommodation for people.”

It comes just days after we reported the closure of Hillview Care Home in Burnham’s Berrow Road.