Second reactor lifted into place at Hinkley Point C

A second nuclear reactor has been lifted into place at Hinkley Point C near Burnham-On-Sea as work continues on Britain’s largest nuclear power station.

EDF, which is building Hinkley Point C, says the 500-tonne cylinder will now be installed inside the reactor building.

It said the reactor was lifted into place on 29 May using the world’s largest crane, called Big Carl, and added the building the reactor is being housed in is being built about 30% faster than the first reactor.

The estimated cost of the project has risen to £46bn – in 2024 prices – from the £18bn predicted in 2017 at 2016 prices.

It is hoped the two reactors will eventually power up to six million homes when Hinkley Point C opens in 2031.

The first nuclear reactor arrived in 2023. They are designed to use a pressure vessel to harness nuclear fission to make heat and steam to power the world’s largest turbines.

Simon Parsons, Hinkley Point C’s delivery director, said: “This marks a tremendous achievement by the entire team and one that has taken months of planning and close coordination between the 10 main contractors involved.

“We’ve also seen strong innovation to achieve not just a ‘cut-and-paste’ from the first reactor’s installation, but using our experience to save time, money and disruption to the site.

“Importantly, we are also applying those lessons to put Unit 2 well ahead of the first unit’s position at the equivalent stage, with more materials in place and more work achieved.”