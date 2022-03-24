Money

Businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to apply for grants to help them recover from the economic hit of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Somerset County Council has launched a second round of the Somerset Restart and Recovery Programme to support strategically significant businesses badly affected by Covid-19 and successive lockdowns.

A spokesman says: “These could be organisations that often did not fit neatly into Government Covid support programmes such as multi-purpose venues, heritage attractions, and food/craft events showcasing local produce that attract local people as well as visitors. Other businesses may be considered if they have wider economic benefits.”

“Although Covid-related restrictions have eased, many businesses are still facing a tough uphill climb on the road to recovery.

“Some affected were able to draw on Government support but many were unable to get the funding – or get enough to see them through the crisis and are now struggling financially.

The scheme – the Somerset Business Restart and Recovery Programme – is designed to provide support via a business grant to those businesses/organisations that can show they need extra financial support.

Up to £50,000 will be available to anchor events and organisations that are fundamental to the success of other businesses in the wider economy.

As there is a limited amount of funding available (£370,000) this will be a competitive process. 

The fund opened for applications on 22 March 2022 with a deadline of noon on 4 April 2022.

A dedicated webpage – Somerset Restart and Recovery Fund – hosts relevant information, guidance notes and frequently asked questions. Only businesses within the Somerset County Council boundaries will be eligible to apply. 

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page