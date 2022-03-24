Businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to apply for grants to help them recover from the economic hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

Somerset County Council has launched a second round of the Somerset Restart and Recovery Programme to support strategically significant businesses badly affected by Covid-19 and successive lockdowns.

A spokesman says: “These could be organisations that often did not fit neatly into Government Covid support programmes such as multi-purpose venues, heritage attractions, and food/craft events showcasing local produce that attract local people as well as visitors. Other businesses may be considered if they have wider economic benefits.”

“Although Covid-related restrictions have eased, many businesses are still facing a tough uphill climb on the road to recovery.“

“Some affected were able to draw on Government support but many were unable to get the funding – or get enough to see them through the crisis and are now struggling financially.“

The scheme – the Somerset Business Restart and Recovery Programme – is designed to provide support via a business grant to those businesses/organisations that can show they need extra financial support.

Up to £50,000 will be available to anchor events and organisations that are fundamental to the success of other businesses in the wider economy.

As there is a limited amount of funding available (£370,000) this will be a competitive process.

The fund opened for applications on 22 March 2022 with a deadline of noon on 4 April 2022.

A dedicated webpage – Somerset Restart and Recovery Fund – hosts relevant information, guidance notes and frequently asked questions. Only businesses within the Somerset County Council boundaries will be eligible to apply.