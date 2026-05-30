Second Somerset air ambulance helicopter arrives — and the public are invited to name it

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s second helicopter has touched down for the first time, marking a major milestone in the charity’s mission to reach more patients across the two counties.

The new aircraft will operate alongside the charity’s existing helicopter, Pegasus — affectionately known as “Peggy” — which has become a familiar sight responding to time‑critical emergencies and delivering advanced pre‑hospital critical care.

With two helicopters available, the charity expects to reach more than 150 additional patients each year during its current 19‑hour operational day, with the potential for even greater coverage if hours are extended in the future.

The arrival of the second helicopter has been made possible thanks to thousands of supporters and local businesses who have so far raised £670,000 towards the charity’s £1 million 2ndHeli Appeal.

In recognition of that community effort, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance will soon invite the public to help choose a name for the new aircraft.

A special Naming Campaign will launch on Tuesday 30th June, giving supporters the chance to take part. Those wishing to be among the first to receive details can sign up to the charity’s e‑newsletter via its website.

Charles Hackett, CEO of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, said the moment the helicopter arrived at Henstridge was both “proud and emotional”.

He added: “This marks a major step forward in our ability to reach even more patients when they need us most. We are incredibly grateful for the extraordinary generosity of our supporters, whose kindness and belief in our mission have made this milestone possible.

“As we prepare for the aircraft to begin operations, we want to thank everyone who has helped bring it into service. This is a helicopter made possible by our community, and it feels only fitting that the community will soon help to give it a name.”

More information about Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance can be found at the charity’s website.