Secret World Wildlife Rescue annual ball set to return on November 23rd

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is inviting supporters in the Burnham-On-Sea area to get ready for a night of glamour, excitement, and philanthropy at its annual auction and ball.

Set against the backdrop of The Webbington Hotel & Spa in Loxton, this year’s event on 23rd November from 6.30pm to 1am promises to be an “unforgettable experience,” says the charity.

Tineke Landers, the event organiser, says: “Join us for an evening filled with laughter, bidding wars, and dancing. Indulge in a delectable three-course meal, expertly crafted to tantalise your taste buds, while mingling with fellow guests who share a passion for making a difference.”

“Our silent auction will feature an array of exclusive items, followed by the thrilling main auction where you can bid on some truly unique experiences and treasures. Every year, we aim to create a magical atmosphere where everyone feels inspired to give back.”

“The energy in the room is electric, and it’s heartwarming to see our community come together for such a worthy cause.”

“As the night unfolds, enjoy the lively beats from our live band, followed by a disco that’ll keep you dancing until the early hours. Fancy trying your luck? Our casino will offer a fun twist to the evening, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Whether you’re looking to win big at the auction, enjoy delicious food, or dance the night away, the Annual Auction & Ball is the place to be this November. Bring your friends, family, or colleagues and join us in making a difference while having a fabulous time.”

Over 170 people attended last year’s event, as we reported here.

Tickets are limited. For more details and to book your tickets, visit the website or contact them directly via events.manager@secretworld.org