Secret World Wildlife Rescue launches education programme for young nature enthusiasts

Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill has announced its 2026 programme of education sessions, offering children the chance to connect with nature and learn about British wildlife through hands-on activities and expert-led talks.

Tickets for all sessions are now on sale via the charity’s website, with the first event — Wild Academy: Helping Hedgehogs — set to take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025. The session will teach children how to make gardens hedgehog-friendly and includes the opportunity to build a hedgehog house to take home.

Throughout 2026, the charity will host a wide range of sessions tailored for both home-educated and mainstream-educated children. Topics will include minibeasts, moths, countryside rambles, and wildlife rescue techniques, all designed to inspire young people to care for the natural world around them.

George Bethell, Head of Education, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our education sessions give children the chance to experience nature first-hand and learn about the incredible wildlife that lives right here in Somerset. By combining practical activities with real-world conservation knowledge, we hope to nurture curiosity and compassion for the natural world.”

All sessions will be held at Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s site in East Huntspill, a working wildlife hospital and registered veterinary practice. While visitors won’t have direct contact with animals in care, the events offer interactive experiences that bring conservation learning to life.

Full details and ticket bookings are available at:

