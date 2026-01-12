Secrets of Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church history to be uncovered at talk

Residents with an interest in Burnham-On-Sea’s history are being invited to this week’s meeting of the North Sedgemoor Local History Group, where a talk will shine new light on one of the town’s most recognisable landmarks.

The meeting, taking place on Wednesday 14th January, will feature Francis Farr‑Cox, who will present “Secrets of St Andrew’s Church and Churchyard.”

St Andrew’s Church, well known for its distinctive leaning tower, has stood as a familiar sight for generations of Burnham‑On‑Sea residents and visitors.

But despite its prominence, many of its features — from stained‑glass windows to centuries‑old tombs — hold stories that remain little known.

During the evening, attendees will explore the history behind the names carved into headstones, the symbolism within the stained glass, and the mysteries surrounding several of the churchyard’s monuments.

The talk runs from 7pm to 9pm in the King Alfred School Lecture Theatre.

Membership covering this and the next six meetings costs £10, or visitors may attend individual sessions for £5.

Parking is available in the visitors’ car park or in the small car parks at the front of the main building. Organisers advise bringing a torch, as lighting around the site can be limited.

