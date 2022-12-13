A caravan and motorhome dealer near Burnham-On-Sea has lent Santa a helping hand by donating toys and games worth £30,000 to a Christmas present appeal.

Sedgemoor Caravans has delivered the toys to The Salvation Army in Bridgwater, which will distribute them to families in need across the region over the festive season.

Every year, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal makes a huge difference to thousands of families across the UK and Ireland, ensuring that children who might otherwise miss out on Christmas Day will have the joy of opening a present.

Shaunessy Abrahams of Sedgemoor Caravans told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With the added pressure of the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas, we feel that it’s more important than ever to support this fantastic appeal. We’re sure that all of the toys will go to good homes.”

Last month, we reported here that the company has also donated £2,000 to East Brent Church of England Academy, which is raising money to introduce a new pre-school building.

Sedgemoor Caravans is a caravan and motorhome dealer situated at Edithmead, near Highbridge, next to Burnham-On-Sea’s junction 22 of the M5 motorway.

See more details about The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal.