A caravan and motorhome holiday company on the outskirts of Highbridge run by a 24 year old entrepreneur is helping customers achieve their dreams, purchasing second hand caravans and motorhomes and taking to roads in the region.

Shaughnessy Abrahams formed Sedgemoor Caravans when he was just 19 years old and now employs 12 people at the business.

Within the company, they also have their own workshop for doing repairs and checking the caravans and motorhomes.

Shaughnessy is now 24 and has been named as young entrepreneur for the past two years for the region by the Federation of Small Businesses.

“Lots of customers come back to Sedgemoor Caravans and Motorhomes and upgrade year on year due to the customer service,” he says.

“With holiday choices being restricted currently and lots of families now holidaying in the UK, Sedgemoor Caravans and Motorhomes have seen a big increase in sales, and have met lots of families with lovely stories of having great family times in some of Somerset’s beautiful holiday locations.”

“We have noticed a big upturn in second-hand sales which has meant an increased workload for our dedicated team and has helped our business keep busy during these difficult times.”

“We have a great two acre site which continues to grow and always have a great stock and choice of motorhomes and caravans for people to choose from.”