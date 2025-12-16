Sedgemoor Crematorium near Burnham launches new ‘fully immersive’ funeral services

Sedgemoor Crematorium near Burnham-On-Sea has this week launched new fully immersive funeral services following a £200,000 upgrade.

The crematorium chapel, waiting room and furniture have been upgraded with state-of-the-art technology to enable services to be more uniquely personal than ever before.

Emma Britton, a local celebrant and Somerset radio personality, has launched the new service this week alongside representatives from Sedgemoor Crematorium’s owners, Westerleigh Group.

Families attending the crematorium for their loved one’s service will be greeted with new external welcome screens, displaying the order of service and the service livestream for larger congregations.

The waiting room has the option to display up to 25 treasured photographs on the digital gallery wall, offering a place of reflection before the service.

Inside the chapel, mourners will find themselves surrounded by a colourful, immersive theme as chosen by families, projected onto the entire front wall of the chapel to form a wide canvas that is accompanied by harmoniously co-ordinated sound and lighting. Themes vary from local landscapes such as beaches and Glastonbury Tor to football stadiums.

Sedgemoor Crematorium Manager Laura Williams said: “I am delighted that Sedgemoor Crematorium is able to offer this truly unique funeral experience to bereaved families.”

“The technology enables families to personalise a funeral to an unprecedented level and create an atmosphere that is truly authentic to the person it remembers.”

“There is such a wide choice of canvases – some themes are scenic or represent seasons, others reflect specific interests and passions, all designed to curate a uniquely personal funeral service.”

It was initially unveiled – in a world-first – last September, at Westerleigh’s Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire. Since then, Westerleigh Group has committed to making the technology available to an increasing number of its crematoria all over the country and by the end of this year, five of the group’s crematoria will become ‘super venues’.

Laura adds: “Soon after it was first launched in Gedling Crematorium, 99% of families who held funerals there chose to include the technology within their services. Those who saw it said it added a truly personal touch to the funeral, and the first reaction of so many people, when they walked into the chapel, was ‘wow’.”

“Now we are bringing that wow factor to Sedgemoor Crematorium and are looking forward to making our funerals here more memorable – and special – than ever before.”

For more information about Sedgemoor Crematorium, the services it offers and the exceptional care and support provided by the team, visit: www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk