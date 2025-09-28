Sedgemoor Crematorium to offer new ‘fully immersive’ funeral services

Sedgemoor Crematorium near Burnham-On-Sea will soon enable bereaved families to experience personalisation to their loved one’s funeral service.

The crematorium chapel and waiting room will be fully renovated and fitted with state-of-the-art technology to enable services to be more uniquely personal than ever before.

This transformation will take place this autumn and will be available for funeral services from December 16th.

Sedgemoor Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, and which is trusted by more families than any other provider to deliver funerals for their loved ones.

All Westerleigh’s locations are set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.

When installed, families attending the crematorium for their loved one’s service will be greeted with new external welcome screens, displaying the order of service and the service livestream for larger congregations.

The waiting room will have the option to display up to 25 treasured photographs on the digital gallery wall, offering a place of reflection before the service.

Inside the chapel, mourners will find themselves surrounded by a beautifully-cureated immersive theme as selected by the family, projected onto the entire front wall of the chapel – canvas – and accompanied by harmoniously co-ordinated soundscapes and lighting.

Sedgemoor Crematorium Manager Laura Williams said: “I am delighted that Sedgemoor Crematorium will be able to offer this truly unique funeral experience to the bereaved families of Somerset, the South West region and beyond.”

“The technology enables families to personalise a funeral to an unprecedented level and create an atmosphere that is truly authentic to the person it remembers.”

“There is such a wide choice of canvases – some themes are scenic or represent seasons, others reflect specific interests and passions, all designed to curate a uniquely personal funeral service.”

The innovative immersive technology was created in partnership between Westerleigh Group and the UK’s leading audio-visual provider to the bereavement industry, Obitus.

It was initially unveiled – in a world-first – last September, at Westerleigh’s Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire. Since then, Westerleigh Group has committed to making the technology available to an increasing number of its crematoria all over the country and by the end of this year, five of the group’s crematoria will have become super venues.

Laura added: “Soon after it was first launched in Gedling Crematorium, 99% of families who held funerals there chose to include the technology within their services.”

“Those who saw it said it added a truly personal touch to the funeral, and the first reaction of so many people, when they walked into the chapel, was ‘wow’.”

“Now we are bringing that wow factor to Sedgemoor Crematorium and are looking forward to making our funerals here more memorable – and special – than ever before.”

For more information about Sedgemoor Crematorium, the services it offers and the exceptional care and support provided by the team, visit: www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk