Sedgemoor District Council’s Executive has this week approved the preparation of a Local Development Order for the Gravity Enterprise Zone near Burnham-On-Sea.

Work is underway at the new £10.3m Enterprise Zone on the 635-acre site of the former Royal Ordnance Factory site outside Woolavington.

“We’re delighted that Sedgemoor District Council has approved the preparation of a Local Development Order for Gravity. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Council through a Planning Performance Agreement to create a simplified planning regime for our customers and improve outcomes for the locality and communities,” said a spokesman.

The Gravity ambition is to create a smart campus and community with health, wellbeing and innovation at its heart, embedded within a strong landscape setting.

The council’s decision bolsters our ability to deliver and strengthens marketability to investors as well as creates new opportunities for communities.

Martin Bellamy Chairman of Salamanca Group and Chief Executive of Gravity said: “This important decision aligns our vision with the enterprise zone and strengthens our focus on clean and inclusive growth.”

“Gravity is working to strengthen the UK’s knowledge economy and domestic supply chains by attracting responsible, fast-growing companies who can lead a green economic recovery by creating new, higher-value jobs and social infrastructure in Sedgemoor.”

Duncan McGinty Leader of the Council said: “Sedgemoor District is a proactive, probusiness Council, and has an impressive record on achieving economic growth. Now, even more so, the Council must work hard to secure new green collar jobs in sectors which are growing to create sustained jobs into the future for our communities. Gravity is the Sedgemoor enterprise zone and forms a key part of our plans to stimulate a green economic renewal.”

Work starts on new £10.3m Enterprise Zone site that aims to create 4,000 new jobs