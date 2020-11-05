Sedgemoor District Council’s Chief Executive, Allison Griffin, has announced that she is retiring from the role.

She will be stepping down at the end of March 2021, the authority confirmed on Wednesday (November 4th) after Leader of Council, Cllr Duncan McGinty, accepted her decision.

A council spokesperson said: “Given the uncertain times, both Covid-related and the pending review of local government review in Somerset, Allison has given five months’ notice to allow time for a measured way forward to be decided.”

“This is a personal decision alone.”

“Allison will be retiring and is not being offered any financial ‘package’.”