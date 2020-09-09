Sedgemoor Services on the northbound M5 motorway near Burnham-On-Sea has re-opened after a lorry overturned across the slip road on Thursday (September 10th).

Highways England said the lorry overturned at lunchtime and caused a large fuel spill, blocking the slip road that leads into the services between junctions 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and 21 for Weston.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The incident at Sedgemoor Services involved an HGV which overturned. No other vehicles were involved and there were not thought to be any injuries.”

“While access is blocked to the services, the motorway has been unaffected by the closure.”

Highways England said the spillage required the resurfacing of the access slip road, leading to its closure.