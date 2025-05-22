Sedgemoor Vintage Club presents £1,000 to Friends of Somerset Young Carers

Members of Sedgemoor Vintage Club have presented a cheque for £1,000 to The Friends of Somerset Young Carers.

The funds have been donated from proceeds raised at the 2024 Sedgemoor Vintage Show, held at West Huntspill last July, and the regular Vintage Sort Outs held at their headquarters, The 37 Club, at Puriton.

Alison, from The Friends of Somerset Young Carers, says: “This wonderful donation will enable our little Charity to continue in its work of supporting Young Carers in Somerset.”

“We are currently supporting a wide variety of Grant Applications for all sorts of support- we fund weekly groups for Young Carers across the county.”

“We also provide funds for essential items, for example, noise cancelling headphones, a computer chair, or counselling to name but a few.”

More information on the charity can be found at fosyc.org.uk.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club meets monthly at the 37 Club, Puriton and arrange various events throughout the year.

Their next event is the main Sedgemoor Vintage Show at Old Pawlett Road, West Huntspill on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July 2025.

Exhibitors, traders, and advertisers can still enter the show before the closing date on Monday 9th June. Entry forms can be found on the club website.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club was founded in 1989, and holds regular events and meetings at the 37 Club, Woolavington Road, Puriton, Bridgwater TA7 8AD.

Pictured: Sedgemoor Vintage Club Chair Bill Bevan presents a cheque to Alison Adlam of The Friends of Somerset Young Carer