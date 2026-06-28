Sedgemoor Vintage Show set to return to West Huntspill in July

Members of Sedgemoor Vintage Club are busy behind the scenes preparing for Sedgemoor Vintage Show 2026.

The 9 acre show field near West Huntspill will play host to all kinds of vintage and historical machinery over two days on Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th July.

Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will be on display around the site and in our main arena.

The site will also include displays of Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment, Craft, and Models. Plus, a working section showing off skills of yesteryear and a dog show.

Entry forms from exhibitors have been flying in, however the club would like to have all remaining entries received by Monday 8th June, 2026.

Chairman Bill Bevan said “We are a club of enthusiasts and put on the show to showcase just some of the area’s rich history. Staging the show also allows any profit from the weekend to be donated to very worthy causes.”

If you own a vintage vehicle of any kind and would like to take part, entry forms can be

found via the club website.

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