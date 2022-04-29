The driver of a HGV has died following a collision between two lorries that closed the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at about 1.15pm between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston.
The man died at the scene while the driver of a second lorry was taken to Southmead Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The motorway was initially closed in both directions and emergency services were at the scene, with an air ambulance seen landing on the northbound side.
Avon and Somerset Police and National Highways said drivers faced long delays with queues stretching back over seven miles northbound and over 12 miles southbound.
The southbound carriageway re-opened at around 3pm and one lane of the northbound carriageway re-opened at 3.30pm.