A new shoe shop has opened at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre.

The Pavers outlet store is selling mens and womens shoes plus clothing accessories.

A spokesperson said: “The opening of the new outlet comes after a full refit of the facilities over several months.”

“Seven new jobs have been created by the store opening. The store opened last Thursday and we have welcomed a steady flow of customers since then.”

The new store is open during normal Sanders Garden Centre opening hours and is based in a unit in the middle of the site, previously occupied by Edinburgh Woollen Mill which closed in 2021.

 
