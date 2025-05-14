Police investigating ‘serious act of vandalism’ to Burnham and Berrow Golf Club course

Police are investigating after a large area of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club’s course was damaged over the weekend.

The club says an area of land stretching from the Clubhouse in Burnham-On-Sea to the land bordering the nature reserve has been deliberately damaged.

A spokesman for Burnham and Berrow Golf Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are sad to confirm that a serious act of vandalism was committed this past weekend.”

“The police have been notified and are investigating the deliberate harm caused to multiple areas of the golf course.”

He adds: “As this is an ongoing investigation it is not possible to provide detail however it is believed the act took place on the evening of Friday 9th May or in the early hours of Saturday 10th May.”

“The vandalism took place over a large area of land stretching from the Clubhouse right the way down to land bordering the nature reserve.”

“We appeal to any members of the public who witnessed suspicious activity during this period to reach out to the club by email gm@burnhamgolf.co.uk or call the office at 01278 785760.”