Several Burnham-On-Sea pubs to stay open for England’s 1am World Cup clash with Mexico

Several pubs in Burnham-On-Sea will be opening into the early hours of Monday morning after the Government confirmed that venues can stay open to screen England’s 1am World Cup match against Mexico.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a temporary relaxation of licensing rules, allowing pubs to remain open for the duration of the game and up until 5am.

In Burnham-On-Sea those open for the game will be the Victoria Hotel, Railway Inn and Somerset & Dorset. Krackers in Brean will also be open as well. Many of the pubs will be operating a strict no‑entry or re‑entry policy after midnight.

Burnham’s Lighthouse Pub is also opening for the overnight game on a reservation-basis, so fans need to book a table in advance by calling the pub or via its Facebook page. The match will be shown on the pub’s indoor TVs only.

The rule change has been welcomed by local landlords who say the late kick-off would otherwise have prevented them from showing the match.