HomeNewsSeveral Burnham-On-Sea pubs to stay open for England’s 1am World Cup clash...
News

Several Burnham-On-Sea pubs to stay open for England’s 1am World Cup clash with Mexico

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel

Several pubs in Burnham-On-Sea will be opening into the early hours of Monday morning after the Government confirmed that venues can stay open to screen England’s 1am World Cup match against Mexico.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a temporary relaxation of licensing rules, allowing pubs to remain open for the duration of the game and up until 5am.

In Burnham-On-Sea those open for the game will be the Victoria Hotel, Railway Inn and Somerset & Dorset. Krackers in Brean will also be open as well. Many of the pubs will be operating a strict no‑entry or re‑entry policy after midnight.

Burnham’s Lighthouse Pub is also opening for the overnight game on a reservation-basis, so fans need to book a table in advance by calling the pub or via its Facebook page. The match will be shown on the pub’s indoor TVs only.

The rule change has been welcomed by local landlords who say the late kick-off would otherwise have prevented them from showing the match.

England’s crunch game with Mexico is expected to draw strong interest despite the unusual start time. The match could wrap up as late as 4am if it goes to penalties. Fans are being encouraged to respect nearby residents when the game has finished.

Somerset and Dorset pub in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea Railway Pub
Previous article
Brean Beach warden gets stuck while trying to call back mud walkers who ignored warnings

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
16.4 ° C
17.5 °
15.9 °
95%
2.7m/s
96%
Sun
23 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
29 °