Burnham-On-Sea home ‘severely fire damaged’ after kitchen blaze started by chip pan

A resident was taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation following a ‘severe’ fire at a Burnham-On-Sea property over the weekend.

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Cheddar were sent to a home in Herbert Road, Burnham at 5.50pm on Saturday (December 14th).

“Crews confirmed this to be a fire in the kitchen with smoke and flames issuing,” confirms a fire service spokesperson.

“Crews entered the property with two breathing apparatus wearers, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.”

“The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus wearers, a hose reel jet, a safety jet, triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.”

The fire service spokesman adds: “An ambulance was requested to attend for one occupant suffering with smoke inhalation. The occupant was conveyed to hospital for precautionary checks.”

“The property suffered severe fire damage to the room of origin and the rest was damaged by smoke.”

The cause of the blaze was accidental, started by a chip pan fire in the kitchen.