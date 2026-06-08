Sherborne Town Band to perform special concert in Mark Village Hall this month

A well‑known West Country brass band will be performing in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea this month when the Sherborne Town Band takes to the stage.

The concert at Mark Village Hall on Sunday 14th June at 3pm will showcase musical arrangements by the late Malcolm Bennett, who lived in both Lympsham and Mark and was widely respected for his contribution to local brass music.

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults and £10 for under‑18s, and can be purchased on the door from 2.15pm or via TicketSource. Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine to enjoy during the interval.

Sherborne Town Band, a 1st Section Brass Band, has been performing in the community since 1961, entertaining audiences across Sherborne and surrounding villages while also competing in local and national competitions.