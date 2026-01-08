Burnham-On-Sea town centre receives funding boost to smarten shopfronts

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council is calling on independent retail and service providers, and landlords of vacant premises, in Burnham town centre to apply for a new grant of up to £2,000.

The grants are being offered to encourage new and existing retail/service businesses and landlords to make permanent visual improvements to their shop fronts, including vacant premises.

The council says the scheme offers grants of up to £2,000 for visual improvements to shop fronts, including vacant premises.

Eligible areas include High Street, Victoria Street, College Street, Regent Street, Cross Street, Adam Street, Pier Street, Abingdon Street and The Esplanade.

The council says the funding is intended to support small businesses while helping to enhance the overall look and feel of Burnham’s main shopping areas.

“Improvements may include new planters or landscaping, repainting façades or doors, exterior renovations to refresh the frontage, upgraded outdoor lighting, new signage, or commissioned artwork and window displays,” adds a spokesperson.

Applicants are not required to provide match funding, although they must contribute at least ten percent of the total project cost. Successful applicants will be expected to complete their improvements within three months of receiving the grant.

Businesses will need to provide financial information, including two quotations for the proposed work, and sign a declaration confirming that any necessary permissions or licences are in place. Full details are included on the application form, which can be downloaded at the link below.

The deadline for applications via the website by clicking here is midday on Monday 2nd February 2026.