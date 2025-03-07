Shoplifters sentenced after Brent Knoll garden centre steps up security measures

New security measures introduced to tackle a rise in shoplifting at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll are already having positive results.

Two thieves have this month been sentenced by magistrates after being caught stealing goods from the store.

The busy garden centre near Burnham has upgraded its CCTV cameras and added other security measures.

Store Manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having experienced a recent uptick in shoplifting, our owner Blue Diamond has doubled down on new security measures and vigilance throughout their centres.”

“Those who wish to steal goods from Sanders should expect to feel the full weight of the law when they are caught in the act.”

One person has been jailed by Taunton Deane Magistrates and ordered to pay compensation to Sanders. The man has been committed to prison for 4 weeks and, due to his offence taking place whilst he was on a suspended sentence, the suspended sentence has been activated and he will serve a total of 21 weeks imprisonment.

A second person has also been handed a sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended, and ordered to pay compensation to Sanders for the sum of £155.