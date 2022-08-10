The magic of Shrek The Musical is set to be brought to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn.

Members of local musical theatre group Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES), one of Somerset’s longest running drama groups, are busy rehearsing for the show.

The performances will be held on October 1st and 2nd and promise not to be missed.

“They will be shows performed by and suitable for, both the young in age and the young at heart,” says the group’s Vikki Hart.

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek… And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.”

“Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.”

Early bird ticket prices are available until 31st August at £16 each (Under 18’s at £14). Performances will be held at 7pm on the Saturday and 3pm on the Sunday.

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

For information on purchasing tickets, click here or call 01278 784464.

As we reported here, the BEES group performed Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. last year with lots of positive feedback.