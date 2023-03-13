A special event is to be held for older members of Burnham-On-Sea’s community on Tuesday (14th March) at the town’s Community Centre.

The free event will run from 10am until 3pm at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road with lots of information available.

Organiser Tracey Grobbeler from Burnham-On-Sea Police says: “It will be a day of free advice and information aimed at older residents living in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and local villages.”

Among the groups supporting the day are SDC Lifeline, Somerset Road Safety, Somerset Independent Plus, Village agents, Fire service, Oakhouse Foods and Alzheimers Society.