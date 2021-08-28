A singer from TV’s Britain’s Got Talent will be performing at a fundraising event in Highbridge on Sunday (August 29th).

Singer Dennis DeMille, a singer/songwriter from Weston who is a Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist from the 2018 series, will perform during the event at Highbridge Social Club.

Kayley Williams, manager of Highbridge Social Club says: “We are running a charity fundraiser on Sunday 29th August in memory of our late manager Christopher Lambert with proceeds going to Thrombosis UK.”

“We’ve been fortunate to have lots of local businesses donate items towards our raffle and tombola so we have some great prizes to be won.”

The line-up for the event – which is open to all – will be a kids hour 12.30-1.30; Irish bingo 2-3pm; Female singer 3pm; 5pm quiz; 6.30pm BGT singer; Race night 8.30pm with a tombola, raffle, cake sale and barbecue through the day.