Singers and musicians invited to take part in Highbridge charity music marathon

St John’s Church in Highbridge is preparing to bring the community together through a full day of live music as it announces its Music Marathon 2026, taking place on Saturday 6 June from 12 noon until 10pm.

The event will raise funds for the church while also supporting the local mental‑health charity In Charley’s Memory, chosen because of the shared belief that music can play a powerful role in supporting emotional wellbeing.

The Music Marathon will run for ten hours and feature a continuous programme of 15‑minute performance slots.

Organisers are inviting singers, instrumentalists, small groups, choirs and bands to take part, with no auditions and an open‑door approach that welcomes performers of any age and ability.

All contributions are voluntary so that the maximum amount can be raised for both causes.

A portion of the profits will be donated to In Charley’s Memory, a charity that provides mental‑health support to young people.

St John’s Church says the partnership reflects its mission to support the wider community as well as its own ongoing fundraising needs.

The church hopes the event will celebrate local talent, encourage people to come together, and highlight the positive impact that shared music‑making can have on wellbeing.

Performers who would like to take part can sign up by emailing stjohnsofficehighbridge@gmail.com or calling 01278 780633.

The organisers say they are looking forward to a day that unites the community through music while raising funds for two important local causes.