Singers and musicians set to take part in 10-hour Highbridge charity music marathon

St John’s Church in Highbridge is preparing to bring the community together for a full day of live music as it announces its Music Marathon 2026, taking place on Saturday 6th June from 12 noon until 10pm.

The event will raise funds for the church while also supporting Burnham and Highbridge mental‑health charity In Charley’s Memory, chosen because of the shared belief that music can play a powerful role in supporting emotional wellbeing.

The Music Marathon will run for ten hours and feature a continuous programme of 15‑minute performance slots. Audiences will be treated to a varied programme of musicians and singers with entry free of charge.

Refreshments will be available all day with a licensed bar from 7.30pm. Come and go or stay all day! St John’s and In Charley’s Memory both rely on donations to keep going and provide for the local community.

During the event, St John’s shared details of the financial challenges it faces in the year ahead. The church, which relies almost entirely on voluntary giving, must meet a Parish Share of £30,862 in 2026. The Parochial Church Council has committed to paying £24,576 — a 10% increase on last year — as part of a wider plan to meet the full amount within the next few years. With weekly running costs set to rise to £815 and current income at £650, the church anticipates a shortfall of £165 per week.

Organisers acknowledged the difficult financial climate, noting that Highbridge is ranked 662 on the Church of England’s Multiple Deprivation Index of Parishes. Even so, they expressed deep gratitude for every contribution received and encouraged those who consider St John’s their church to support its mission through regular giving.

Schedule for the day:

12noon The Strumbeats

12.30pm The Lodgers

1 .00pm King Alfred Concert Band

1.30pm Ieuan Cornish

1.45 pm Derick Jenkins (singer)

2.00pm The Accidentals

2.15pm Derek Jones (organist)

2.30pm Singing for the Slightly Terrified

3.00pm The Beach’d Buoys

3.30pm Coastline Singers

4.00pm Just us Two

4.15pm Derek Jones

4.30pm Serendipity Singers

5.00pm Louise Gass (flautist)

5.15pm Burnham Ukulele Band

5.45pm Bernice Ancill (pianist)

6.00pm Stained Youth

6.30pm Chelsey Dee Duo

7.00pm Camilla (flautist)

7.15pm Black Latte

7.45pm Juice

8.15pm Ty Harris (tribute singer)

8.30pm Lance

8.45pm Rachel Burland (pianist)

9.00pm Ty Harris

9.15pm Juice