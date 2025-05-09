Singing Children of Kenya choir returning to Burnham-On-Sea this year

The Singing Children of Kenya choir will be performing in Burnham-On-Sea this autumn as part of a UK tour.

The talented group of children from Kenya is associated with the locally-based charity Educate the Kids, which operates the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa.

“The charity’s mission is to provide education to some of the poorest children in the area, offering them a chance to break the cycle of poverty through learning,” says a spokesperson.

“The choir members are selected through auditions and represent some of the school’s most gifted performers. Their performances are a vibrant mix of traditional African songs and dances, showcasing their incredible talent and the rich cultural heritage of their community.”

“During their stay in Burnham-On-Sea, the choir will be performing at two events: one at The Princess Theatre and another at Lakeside, which will be a family-friendly evening filled with games and entertainment.”

”Additionally, they plan to visit local schools to engage with students and share their experiences.”

“Given that it’s been a few years since their last visit, we believe many in our community would be eager to attend these events and support the cause.”

The children last visited the Burnham area in 2023, as we reported here.