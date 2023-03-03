Bus users in the Burnham-On-Sea area can now travel on most routes in the county and beyond for just £2 until the end of June under an extended low-cost travel programme.

The major fare cut is part of a national initiative funded by the Government aimed at boosting bus use while helping passengers to save money. It was introduced in January and was originally due to end on 31 March.

Now thanks to further funding it will continue for an extra three months, until 30 June. It’s welcome news for people in Somerset as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, fuelled in part by high petrol and diesel prices.

The £2 single fare is available from all participating operators, which includes Somerset County Council. The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset until 30 June. You can check here https://www.somerset.gov.uk/busit to see which operators are involved in the scheme.

It’s worth remembering that the initiative applies to cross-county services, which means for example you can travel from Street to Bristol for just £2.

Somerset County Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership have launched the ‘Bus It’ campaign to encourage more people to use bus services at a time when some routes are under threat due to lack of use. It’s hoped the new £2 fare will provide a major boost to patronage and support these aims.

The 13 operators involved in the scheme are:

ATWEST

Bakers Dolphin

Community Transport (South West) Ltd

FromeBus

Libra Travel

Mendip Community Transport

Somerset County Council

Dartline

Faresaver Buses

First South West (Buses of Somerset)

First West of England

Hatch Green Coaches

South West Coaches

Cllr Mike Rigby, Somerset County Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: “The £2 fare is vital in helping us encourage more people to choose the bus. I wrote to the Secretary of State requesting this extension so it’s great news that this has been extended.”

“If we’re going to make bus travel attractive we have to start with making fares attractive. Getting on the bus makes supports our climate change objectives, it could well save you money, and it’s the best way to help preserve bus routes.”

Visit https://www.somerset.gov.uk/busit to find out about ticket deals and calculate how much you could save.